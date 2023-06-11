KLEE, Ronald H.



Ronald H. Klee, a one-of-a-kind character, was pronounced dead on June 9, 2023, but was likely killed late on the evening of June 8, by Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies as the excitement of yet another comeback win to sweep the lowly Mets was simply too much for his almost 85-year-old body to handle.



His humorous outlook on life, poor poker play, and his ability to find the funny side of any situation made him an easy person to love…in doses. And he considered everyone to be his best friend.



Ronnie was proud of his sick sense of humor and his many accomplishments, which are mostly too unremarkable to list, but as he would insist, we shall list some anyway: he had an 840 credit score, carelessly contributed to 529 accounts long after his grandkids graduated, listened to his TV at volume 72 despite no admitted hearing loss, and had an impressive collection of timeshares he purchased off eBay and clothes he purchased off clearance racks of stores no longer in business.



Ronnie was the only franchise-long season ticket holder honored by the Atlanta Falcons to install his seats into Mercedes-Benz Stadium when it was built (true story). Alas, after 57 seasons, he will have to watch the Falcons win their first Super Bowl from above. Thanks a lot, Kyle Shanahan.



Ronnie was not only a committed Falcons and Braves fan, but he was also committed to falling hard and surviving. Yep, Ronnie fell at least 16 times, tore ligaments off ladders, broke an arm at Planet Hollywood, fractured two vertebrae in his neck at Studio Movie Grill, busted his rear end in Times Square, passed out at funerals, shattered the glass door of Clark Howard's office with his head, and tripped over so many curbs with such enthusiasm that Larry David named a sitcom after him. And he never sued anybody! Ronnie fell hardest for his wife, Rita Benamy Klee, to whom he was married for over 63 years, bless her heart. But his latest fall in the bathroom at Truist Park was the accident he ultimately couldn't survive. So yeah, he loved the Braves and they basically killed him twice.



Ronnie is also survived by his son, Stephen; daughter-in-law, Pam; his three grandchildren, Marissa, Olivia, and Simon; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Judie Klee; sister-in-law, Gloria Benamy; and a host of family and friends who could always count on Ronnie to brighten their day. Ronnie and Rita traveled the world together and he lovingly cared for her as she has battled with Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, so she will certainly miss her best friend most of all.



Ronnie had an eclectic taste in sports, cheering for teams that aligned with his mood, the weather, or the winning streaks. He grew up in Chicago and so also loved the Bears and Cubs. Over 60 years as an Atlanta resident, he would proudly don the colors of UGA, Georgia Tech (yep), and the University of Miami, the college from which he claimed to have been alumnus in 1960.



Ronnie worked 35 years for the A.C. Nielsen Company and 20 years for Sears.



He was a dedicated volunteer for AARP, the MJCCA, Clark Howard, and longtime usher for the A.A. Synagogue and Fox Theatre.



We'll gather to celebrate Ronnie's life at a graveside funeral to be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 2 PM, where he and Rita had the previous misfortune of burying their sons, Marty and Robert Klee, many years ago. He is additionally predeceased by his older brother, Bert Klee; and brother-in-law, Freddy Benamy. He expects everyone who ever knew him to attend the service where we will thankfully not read the 30-minute eulogy he wrote for himself. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



