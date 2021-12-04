KLAUSMAN, Selma



Selma S. Klausman, born January 11, 1930 in Pensacola, Florida, raised in Hawkinsville, Georgia, died on December 2, 2021 at the age of 91. Selma was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne and Sam Sommer and her husband Nat F. Klausman all of blessed memory. She is survived by her sons Norman, (Suzanne), Alan, (Gayle), and John, (Christine) and four grandchildren, Bryan, Jason, Zachary and Tyler, as well as her sister, Fannette Blum of Houston, Texas.



Selma was entirely devoted to her family. For over forty years she and Nat had much in common providing them with unconditional love and support throughout their marriage. Through the challenging teenage parenting years Selma completely stood behind her boys with wisdom and wit. Weekends at the house were filled with kids who she immediately became a second mother to, all the while telling Nat, "Don't worry, we know they are here and we know they are safe."



For fifteen years Selma was an office manager at Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company. There she became a second mom to many others. This time, aspiring young sales representatives whom she coached on everything from initial customer introductions to being the sharpest dressed agents in the industry. Selma will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.



The family thanks Joyce Nicholas and her wonderful team of caregivers who lovingly assisted Selma over the past months.



A graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, December 6 at 12:00 PM, Noon.



Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



