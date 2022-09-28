KLARER, Sandra



Sandra Klarer, born July 21, 1934 in the Bronx, NY to Hyman and Mary Sanders, immigrants from Eastern Europe, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022.



In 1962, Sandy and her family relocated to Atlanta, GA in 1962 where lifelong friendships formed and friends became family. Sandy's professional career was very rewarding and still to this day her relationships have stood the test of time with the outpouring of love from her colleagues both at Morse Electro Products, Fannie Mae as well as her years of volunteer work at JF&CS.



Mrs. Klarer was preceded in death by her son, Eric Klarer; and brothers, Charles and Rubin Sanders. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Klarer; son, Adam Klarer; grandchildren, Johanna Jones Joseph, Emily Klarer, David Klarer, Evan Klarer; great-grandson, Ryan Joseph; and partner for over 20 years, Jonas "Joe" Arem.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS).



Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11 o'clock at Crest Lawn Memorial Park.



We all celebrate Sandra Klarer, a wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. May she rest in peace.



