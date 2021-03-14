KITTRELL, Rodney



Rodney Marcus Kittrell of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on March 5, 2021. Rod was born on August 17, 1946 in Griffin, Georgia to his parents Jessie and Helen Kittrell. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and was a proud and avid Dawg fan!



Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Helen Kittrell and brother Randy Kittrell. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Elsie McGowan Kittrell, daughter Kim Ghant and husband Ernie of Asheville, North Carolina, daughter Kristin Rohland of Canton, Georgia and son Marc Kittrell and wife Morgan of Woodstock, Georgia, as well as his eight grandchildren, Wesley and Benjamin Ghant, Garrett, Kelsie and Kade Rohland and Piper, Tatum and Tripp Kittrell.



Due to the pandemic, a celebration honoring his life will be held later this summer and announced by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, Georgia 30075. For additional information, please refer to www.northsidechapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Sacred Journey Hospice (www.sacredjourneyhospice.org).



