Kitchin, Mildred

KITCHIN (INGLE), Mildred Eula



Mildred Eula Kitchin, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Mildred embodied the portrait of a beautiful, strong, Christian woman. She was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 29, 1927, to Alma Ballard Ingle and Clarence Edgar Ingle. At an early age, Mildred learned the value of hard work and sacrifice. She attended Mars Hill College in Madison County where her grandfather was a well known Baptist preacher. He taught her the power of prayer and a love for the Bible. After college, Mildred met the love of her life, Willis Reeves Kitchin. During their 70 year marriage, they were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Their love for each other was an inspiration to everyone who knew them. They were a team, guiding each other with mutual respect and admiration. Mildred was a light of love, always quietly pointing her family to God's love. She was the spiritual rock that everyone looked to for guidance. Mildred was the prayer warrior for her family. Her children and grandchildren always knew that she was praying for them in all circumstances. She had a gift of hospitality and her home was a warm place for all to come and gather. As a member of First Baptist Church of Alpharetta, she sang in the choir and was an active member of her Sunday School community. Mildred leaves a life legacy of love. She will be greatly missed. Mildred is survived by her children, Trudy Kitchin Woodard (David); Reverend Phillip Kitchin (Myra); Greta Kitchin Stewart; grandchildren, Josh Woodard (Karen); Amber Woodard Moore (Ryan); Hannah Kitchin Burgess (Nick), Chloe and Kensley Stewart; Lydia and Peter Kitchin; great-grandchildren, Reeves and Harrison Moore; James and Benjamin Burgess; sister-in-law, Nevelle Hawkins; niece, Paula Bridges. Mildred was predeceased by her loving husband, Willis Reeves Kitchin; sister, Jean Ingle Bridges; son-in-law, Robert Stewart. A private, family graveside service will be held on April 23, 2022, at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc. (www.lupus.org) or The Willis and Mildred Kitchin Foundation for the Deaf, 901 Commerce Street Suite 600 Nashville, TN 37203.



