KITCHENS, Thomas Ray "Tom"



Thomas Ray Kitchens, age 84, of Berkeley Lake, GA, passed away August 1, 2023. Born in Atlanta, May 12, 1939, he was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. and Betty Kitchens; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Joe Hunt; and brother-in-law, George Weekes. He is survived by his wife, Mikal Kitchens of Berkeley Lake; sister, Kay Weekes of Panama City Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Sherry Brown and Lynette Miller of Black Mountain, NC; and nieces and nephews, Barbara and Dustin Stokesbary, Diana and John Rigsbee, David and Vicki Weekes, Mike and Sharon Weekes, Rick Manton, Kerry and Gary Farley, and Chris Manton. Tom served in the U.S Air Force and graduated from Northrop Institute of Technology. He worked for IBM at NASA on the Saturn-Apollo missions and sold IBM on-board avionics. He enjoyed a career in communications and technology sales at Southern Bell, AT&T and various other companies. Tom approached life with good humor, great passion and a heart for service. He was passionate about animals and his community. He was an active volunteer in the City of Berkeley Lake for many years, twice elected to the City Council of Berkeley Lake. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peachtree Christian Health in Duluth, GA, an animal rescue group you love, or a charity of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com