KITCHENS, Dwight C.



Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 2394 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation Friday, April 22, 4-7 PM, Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.