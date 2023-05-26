X

Kitchen, Ann

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KITCHEN, Ann Shiver

Ann Kitchen, 94, of Atlanta passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023 at Phoebe Sumter Hospice after a long, protracted illness. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs on Friday, May 26 at 2 PM. The Rev. Terry Phillips will officiate.

Ann was born November 15, 1928, in Atlanta, where she resided for most of her life. She was the youngest of five children born to James Carlton Shivers and Clara Barton Shivers. She attended Girls High School of Atlanta and the University of Georgia.

Ann had a deep love of family and held a true zest for life. She possessed an infectious laugh and enjoyed virtually all social occasions to gather with friends and family. She also loved to travel, and along with her older sister Mary Jo, would travel by train, bus, or car to many memorable destinations across the United States. However, St. Simons Island held a special place in her heart, and she was particularly fond of the old Coast Guard Station.

Ann was a longstanding member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Atlanta where she greatly enjoyed the music ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jay Shivers and George Shivers; sisters, Helen E. Lisle and Mary Jo Bodeker; husband, Charles Edward Thomas, Jr. and son Charles Edward Thomas, III. After the death of her first husband, she married Hubert E. Kitchen, Jr., also now deceased.

She is survived by her stepsons, Dr. Steven E. Kitchen (Kay) and Phillip Todd Kitchen, both of Albany, GA; nieces, JoAnne Fortman (Steve), Marietta, GA, Virginia Chapman, Decatur, GA, Sarah Lisle, Tucker, GA; and granddaughters, Jenny Kitchen, Denver, CO, Sarah Kitchen Fordham (John), Moultrie, GA, Hope Kitchen Goudiss (Harrison), Nashville, TN; and great-grandson Cooper Lee Goudiss, Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated at https://www.alz.org/

