Kish, Roy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KISH, Roy Carl

January 6, 1927 - September 21, 2022

Carl Kish, the youngest of seven children of Roy Cleveland Kish and Mabel Griffith Kish was born on a farm near Rock Port, MO January 6, 1927. He attended local schools, graduating at the age of 16 from Rock Port High School. After several brief college stops and following a stint in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from Kansas State in June, 1949, with a degree in Agricultural Economics.

He taught adult education briefly and began his business career with Doane Agriciultural Service in Des Moines, IA. Here he met his future bride, Sally Webb, and married in 1952. In 1955 he was hired by Merrill Lynch as a Commodity Specialist. Following training in New York City, the couple moved to Atlanta in 1956 and have lived in the area since. He retired in 1994 from A.G. Edwards, though never losing his interest and activity in the "markets" until the day he died.

Carl was active in the community - Roswell Little League, and an Elder in Roswell Presbyterian Church. He was a strong supporter of North Fulton Charities and the Child Development Academy in Roswell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and one son, John Webb Kish. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, two sons, three daughters-in-law, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to the above named charities or others of your choice.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 5, at 11:00 AM at Roswell Presbyterian Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roswellfuneralhome.com for the Kish family.




Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
