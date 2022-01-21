Kiser, Joyce

KISER (LASSETTER), Joyce Elaine



Joyce Elaine Lassetter Kiser, 83, of Carrollton, GA, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2021. She was born in 1938 to Flora Patterson and Millard Lassetter. Following graduation from Villa Rica High School in 1956, she married Charles Kiser and moved to Atlanta. An avid learner, Joyce was an accomplished artist who also enjoyed reading, music, and traveling. She was predeceased by her parents, Flora and Millard Lassetter and her brothers James and Alvin Lassetter. She is survived by her children, Lisa Kiser Camlibel, Michelle D'Avanzo and Sharon Smallwood, her brothers Bob, Steve, and David Lassetter, her sister Lynn Teel, her grandchildren Jaclyn Benton, Sydney and Samantha Smallwood, and her great grandchildren, Dominic and Olivia Benton.

