KIRVEN, Anthony Patrick "Tony"



Age 76, of Atlanta GA, peacefully on June 20, 2021.



Born in Washington, DC on St. Patrick's Day in 1945, Tony was raised in Pittsburgh, where he became a schoolmate of August Wilson. A polio survivor and Eagle Scout, Tony attended Wilberforce University, joining the Pershing Rifles while there. He also attended Point Park University, where his love of story-telling photography led him to join the school newspaper and host a jazz radio show. Eventually, he and his family migrated to Atlanta, where he worked for the city water department for many years. Tony was a bon vivant whose love of fast cars and the perfectly mixed vodka martini created a party out of even the most mundane events. A descendant of Lewis Woodson (a founding trustee at Wilberforce), Tony was the son of the late Henry Bridges and Muriel Bridges Stewart. Those who mourn his passing include his three sons, Brandon, Justin-Anthony and Wyatt-Patrick Kirven, his grandchildren Justyce, Justin-Anthony "Trey", and Brandon Jr. Kirven; his sister Laurel Bridges Roberts and nieces Lark and Mimi Roberts and grandniece Rosalyn Barron. Having seen first-hand the good work that they perform, Tony requested that we consider donating to the Salvation Army in his name. A memorial will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date.

