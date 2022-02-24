KIRSCHENBAUM, Claire



Claire Kirschenbaum of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away at home on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 22, 1923, Claire was the daughter of Harriet and Sam and the youngest sister of Winnie and Ada. She grew up in a time when young women who rode the subway to work always wore a hat and gloves, even in summer. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, Claire worked as a bookkeeper in Manhattan's garment district. She met George Kirschenbaum at a Catskills resort where they discovered they lived blocks apart in Brooklyn. They married on January 18, 1948.



Claire was a compassionate person who defended the less fortunate, stood up to bullies, and didn't suffer fools. She also had an adventurous spirit. She and George went skiing in Canada for their honeymoon, though they had never set foot on skis.



The newlyweds lived in Upstate New York and Massachusetts while George worked for the Rudolph's jewelry chain. They had two children and finally settled in Glens Falls, NY. In 1971, Claire and George opened their own store, Kayen's Jewelers, in Greenfield, MA. They retired in 1984, eventually moving Peachtree City, Georgia. Soon after they arrived, Claire sought out Jewish women in the community, as there was no synagogue there, and helped form a group called the Jewish Connection. She believed in giving back to her community and volunteered for many years at the local hospital and numerous other charitable causes. Claire and George celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in January, 2008. George passed away the following March.



In 2013 at age 90, Claire moved into the Renaissance, a senior residence in Buckhead, Atlanta. Always impeccably dressed, she never left her apartment or the dinner table without first putting on her lipstick. Always active and independent she joined a dance group, took pilates and at 94, advertised and sold her car. Recently Claire celebrated her 98th birthday with her family. Her philosophy was simple and inspiring to all who met her: Seize the day and live life to the fullest.



Claire is survived by her daughter, Jill, and her son, Seth (Karla Tievsky); step-grandchildren David and Joshua Zane, Anna and Scott Moscow; and step-great-grandson Zane Alexander Moscow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Claire's memory to the Atlanta Humane Society or the League of Women Voters.

