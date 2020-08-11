KIRKLAND, Garrett Edward Garrett Edward Kirkland, age 72, passed away on Saturday evening, August 8, 2020. Garrett was born and raised in Atlanta and graduated from Southwest High School. He was a member of Park Street United Methodist Church and a charter member of North Fayette United Methodist Church. Garrett was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Garrett was heavily involved in the Riverdale Jaycees in the early 1970's and received the Key Man and Jaycee of the Year award in 1972 and 1973. Many people in Fayetteville may remember him as "Coach Kirkland" as he was active in Fayette County Youth Sports while raising his son in the late 1970's. He also gave his time as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. Garrett loved to play and socialize. He highly enjoyed snow skiing and was even a ski instructor at the Atlanta Ski Club. He was the life of any party and loved to play practical jokes on his family and friends. His greatest loves were his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sharon Kirkland, son, Garrett E. Kirkland, Jr., daughter-in-law, Debi Kirkland, daughters, Autumn Jones of Clarkesville, GA, Erin Fish of Pottsboro, TX, and grandchildren, Shea Kirkland and Garrett Kirkland, III of Stockbridge, GA and Aubree Fish of Pottsboro, TX, and his sister, Jeannette Day. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Kirkland and Helene Woods and his sister, Dana Kraft. A private viewing is planned for family at Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fayetteville. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org. or the Atlanta Union Rescue Mission, www.atlantamission.org. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com

