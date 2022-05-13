KIRKLAND, Dow



Mr. Dow Keith Kirkland, age 67, of Jonesboro, passed away May 8, 2022. Mr. Kirkland was a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro and owned All Draped Up. He was preceded in death by his father, Jarrell Kirkland and birth mother, Kathleen Carter Kirkland. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela T. Kirkland; daughter, Angela Kirkland (Eric) Edwards of Nashville, TN; mother, Lurine Kirkland of Jonesboro; brother, Bryan A. (Erik Hedrik) Kirkland of Atlanta; sister, Cindy (Bubba) Cathy of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Landon Edwards, Kaley Grace Edwards, Sydney Edwards and Elsie Edwards; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, May 13, 2022 in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church Jonesboro with Dr. Mel Blackaby, Dr. Charles Q. Carter and Rev. Allen Davis officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Westview Cemetery. The family and friends are asked to assemble for the procession at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home at 9 AM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 773, Jonesboro, GA 30237 in memory of Mr. Dow Keith Kirkland. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

