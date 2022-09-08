ajc logo
Kirkland, Deppish

Deppish "Dep" Kirkland - a Savannah native who gained widespread acclaim in "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil." but later gave up practicing law to pursue a career in stage and film - died Sunday. He was 72.

Authorities said he fell overboard and drowned on Lake Jackson in Jasper County during Labor Day weekend. The boat's operator, identified as Bruce K. Philips, 64, of Covington, has been charged with boating under the influence. The investigation is continuing, said Mark McKinnon, a spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources.

After serving as Chatham County's chief assistant district attorney, Kirkland accepted a job with newly elected Gov. Joe Frank Harris as a lawyer advocate for consumers in utility rate-hike negotiations.

