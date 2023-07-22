KIRK, Lois Elaine



Lois Elaine Kirk, 98, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed on July 17, 2023, while under the compassionate care of the staff at Sunrise at Huntcliff Summit II. Many caring individuals surrounded her during her time there. Born April 29, 1925, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late J. Alvey and Goldie Pearl (Ditto) Snyder. Lois was a certified public accountant who enjoyed working at the election polls. Additionally, she was an active member of the Northside Hospital-Auxiliary Atlanta. She was a member of Christ's Reformed Church in Hagerstown. Lois is survived by her niece, Patsy S. Berman (and her husband, Steven); her nephew, Mastin Spencer; and her family friend, Robert DeGraan. All held a special place in her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Lake Kirk. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Salem Reformed Cemetery. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Minnich Funeral Home

415 East Wilson Boulevard

Hagerstown, MD

21740

https://www.minnichfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral