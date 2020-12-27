KIRK, LaVerne Swords



LaVerne Swords Kirk, 92, passed away on December 19, 2020 in Athens, GA.



Blessed are those who die in the LORD. They are blessed indeed, for they will rest from all their toils and trials; for their good deeds follow them. (Rev. 14:13)



LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband of forty-five years, Samuel Douglas Kirk, Sr. and her only brother, Milton T. Swords.



Survivors include her much loved daughter and son: Christy Kirk Glazer of Athens, GA and Samuel D. Kirk, Jr. and daughter-in-law Pam McAuliffe Kirk of Loganville, GA; her beloved "Grands" Jonathan & Amy Glazer of Seville, OH; Grant & Katherine Kohler of Atlanta, GA; and Kirk & Kaysie Glazer of Marietta, GA; and "Great-Grands" Madelyn Ann Kohler, Lisbeth Rosalie Kohler, and Antonio Lucas Glazer.



A native of Atlanta, LaVerne graduated from Atlanta Girls High School, class of 1946 and later attended DeKalb Community College to further her art degree. She was active in Republican politics in the Goldwater years. She served with the Girl Scouts for ten years, first as Troop Leader and later as an Organizer. Her first love was always in the Arts. She was an active member of several art alliances in which she painted and participated in art shows. In the early 70's she established a Religious Art Collection at her church, Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She devoted 26 years to the establishment of the church's very large Religious Art Collection. LaVerne and her husband were active members at Mt. Carmel for over 41 years and longtime members of the Harvesters Bible Class. An avid bridge player, she belonged to the "Thursday Morning Bridge Ladies" for over 53 years. Upon relocating to Athens and Bogart, Georgia, she joined several marathon and duplicate bridge groups. In 1995, she along with four friends established the Georgia Magnolia Investment Club and was very active in belonging to the National Association of Investment Clubs. She moved her church membership to Beech Haven Baptist Church and joined the Ladies Sunshine Class after moving closer to her daughter, Christy Kirk Glazer. She was blessed to have two church families. She also continued her support for the University of Georgia Football Team and was proud of her 62 years of attendance at their games. Following her interest in genealogy, she joined the Clarke-Oconee Genealogical Society and the Georgia Genealogical Society. She researched and assembled several books for her children, grandchildren, and extended family. She had a number of family sketches published. She also believed strongly in God's angels and had a large collection of angels. She had a saying framed on her desk that read, "I believe in a loving God whose angels are never far away."



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, Georgia at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beech Haven Baptist Church, 2390 W Broad St., Athens, GA 30606 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or at heart.org.



Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

