KIRBY, Charles



Charles William Kirby, 92, a telecommunications executive who retired to a second career restoring antique clocks, died December 23, 2021 in Columbus, GA.



A private service will be held in the Snellville Historic Cemetery, Snellville, Georgia with a memorial service to be held at a later date according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.



Mr. Kirby was born June 16, 1929 son of the late Asa Forest and Ona McKenny Kirby. He grew up on a farm near Lexington, Ky., enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948 and served as a radioman during the Korean War. He would use his communications training to join the Western Union Telegraph Co. where he held local, state and regional management roles in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio until his retirement. He then spent 20 years as owner of Ye Olde Tyme Clock Shop in Lawrenceville, Ga. repairing and restoring antique clocks. Mr. Kirby was a member of Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church and its JOY Class. He served in many church leadership roles, and also taught Sunday school for 40 years. He was very active in its Grace Arbor program as a care-taker for senior adults and was a Mason, affiliated with the Snellville Lodge No. 99 F&A.M. He also served one term on the Snellville Tax Appeals Board.



Other than his parents, Mr. Kirby was preceded in death by two of his grandchildren, Emily Callaway and Thomas Kirby.



He is survived by Bettie, his wife of 71 years, a brother, Ken; daughters LuAnn Haddad and Mary Katherine Kirby; sons Bill and Eddie Kirby; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to your favorite charity in memory of Charles William Kirby.

