KINTZ, Peter



1944- 2021



It is with deep sadness and gratitude that we announce the passing of Peter Kelly Kintz on May 17, 2021, peacefully at home in Fernandina Beach, FL. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Madeleine Brown Kintz, and two children, Jennifer Kintz (Thomas Goodrich) of Denver, and Andrew Peter Kintz (Mary Towles Allison) of Nashville. Peter was the proud grandfather of Davis, Madeleine, and Hazel Goodrich of Denver and Claire, Elizabeth, and Peter Kintz of Nashville. He is survived by his sister Joan Kintz Patton Griffin of Richmond VA. We will remember Peter as a family man unfailingly present for his wife, children, friends, and dogs, usually while sitting on the den couch carving wood, tying flies, and later, fashioning ostrich eggs and needlepointing blank canvases. Peter's gentleness, ability to listen, and original sense of humor were the attributes his "audience" took away with them.



Peter's love of creative artistry surfaced in the 1960s with fiction and cartoons in The Southern Collegian, his college humor magazine. Wood became his next medium in the 1970s: he built a two story tree house in his backyard with angelic faces carved into the side railings. He carved intricate open work screens, medallions and bowls before fashioning lifesize waterfowl in the late 1970s- 1990s, winning four blue ribbons at The World Class Duck Carving Championship in Ocean City, MD.



In the early 1990s, Peter exchanged wood carving knives for chopping knives with the debut of Pedro du Bois Salsa. Concocting the sauce from scratch by the gallon and directing his children and friends as paid help, he delivered his batches all over town in his father-in-law's 1957 station wagon. He was still making salsa for home consumption in 2008 when a severe hemorrhagic stroke affected the right side of his body. The Kintzes are thankful to The University of Virginia Teaching Hospital in Charlottesville VA for its care and The Shepherd Center in Atlanta GA for its expert knowledge of Acquired Brain Injuries and a life-changing positive attitude for patients and families. ln spite of the limitations from his stroke, Peter remained relentless in his recovery, showing the determination and hope for improvement until the last days of his life. Post-stroke, Peter would not let his art be denied. With discipline, dexterity, and an eye for design he taught himself to become left-handed and began to needlepoint pillows and then 35 belts, which he designed and stitched between 2008 and 2021.



Peter was born January 16, 1944 in El Dorado, KS and lived in Greeley, CO till age 10, when the family moved to Savannah GA and Juno Beach FL before settling in Louisville KY in 1957. He graduated from Louisville Country Day School and in 1962 entered Washington and Lee College where he was a dorm counselor, Art Editor of The Southern Collegian, and member of Beta Theta Pi, ODK, Who' s Who in America' s Colleges and Universities. He graduated in 1966 and entered Law School at W&L, graduating in 1969. That same year Peter joined The United States Marine Corps, training at Quantico, Virginia and finishing as a Second Lieutenant in 1970, when he moved to Atlanta. He served in the Reserves until 1976, when he was promoted to Captain. Peter practiced Defense Law at the law firm of Henning, Chambers, and Mabry in the 1970s-80s before joining the firm of Lokey and Bowden in the mid-1980s and going out on his own in the mid 1990s.



Peter joined St. Luke' s Episcopal Church in the early 1980s, when he also accepted the Lord's invitation to follow Him. He read the Bible seven times in the next few years, speaking and writing with curiosity and interest to close friends and family about promises he found there, but never proselytizing. His actions spoke for themselves. He was a member of The American Bar, Georgia Defense Lawyers' Association, The Buckhead Club, The Gridiron Society, The Homosassa Fishing Club, and St. Anne's Episcopal Church. In I995, the Kintzes purchased a small cabin in Highlands, NC, where they loved to explore, hike, tube and fly fish. Peter donated his legal expertise to a Macon County initiative to combat the invasion by The Wooly Adelgid of local hemlocks and to protect the headwaters of The Chattooga River. In 2015, Peter and Madeleine moved to Fernandina Beach, FL, where they became members of St. Peter's Episcopal Church and The Nassau County Recreation Center, where Peter learned to walk in the pool without assistance.



Donations in Peter's name to St. Peter's Episcopal Church's RAISE THE ROOF! campaign may be made to St. Peter ' s Episcopal Church, 801 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Those wishing to donate in Atlanta in Peter' s name are asked to give to Atlanta Resource Foundation, P.O. Box 20057, Atlanta,, GA 30325.



