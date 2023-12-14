KINSKEY, Teresa



Teresa Ann Kinskey, 65, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, after a 10-year battle with cancer on December 10, 2023. Born on August 5, 1958, in New York City, Teresa was a beloved daughter of Carolyn and Maurice, growing up in a family of five children, alongside her siblings, Patrick, Maureen, Richard, and Carolyn.



Her childhood in Paramus, New Jersey, included joyful times at the Jersey Shore, memories that she fondly recalled throughout her life. The family's relocation to Florida during her senior year of high school, due to her father, Maurice's career with the FBI, marked a new chapter in Teresa's life. She graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.



Her professional journey led her to Home Depot, where she met her husband, Terry. Teresa and Terry's early years of marriage were characterized by frequent moves across the USA, during which she built a loving home for their children, Ryan (39), Michael (deceased), and Jessica (31).



Teresa's life was a testament to her selflessness and dedication. Even in the face of her lengthy battle with Stage IV breast cancer, she remained a beacon of strength, always prioritizing the happiness of her children and grandchildren, Dagny, Michael, and Sofia above her own needs. Her role as a grandmother was one of her greatest joys, and she cherished every moment spent watching her grandchildren grow.



An enthusiastic tennis player, Teresa formed enduring friendships both on and off the court. Her love for the beach, stemming from her childhood summers, remained a constant source of joy. She is now reunited in heaven with her son, Michael, who predeceased her, a comforting thought for all who loved her.



Teresa is lovingly remembered by her husband, Terry; daughter, Jessica; son, Ryan; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; cherished grandchildren, siblings, and a vast circle of friends and relatives. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love, selflessness, and family devotion endures.



Teresa Ann Kinskey's life was a beautiful blend of resilience, love, and unwavering commitment to her family. Her memory will forever be a guiding light and source of inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her.



The family invites friends and loved ones to join them in celebrating Teresa's life. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home. A service to honor and remember Teresa will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 noon, at Saint Brigid Catholic Church in Johns Creek. Following the service, there will be a procession to Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell for her interment. The family extends their gratitude for the support and condolences during this difficult time, and welcomes all to partake in these moments of remembrance and farewell.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Teresa to her favorite charity, CCS Charity Guild, 3000 Old Alabama Rd., Suite 119-342, Johns Creek, GA 30022 or at www.charityguild.org. All donations go to help the following charities: Camp Sunshine, Atlanta Humane Society, Champions Community Foundation, Wellsprings Living and CASA. You can learn more about the CCS Charity Guild at www.charityguild.org.



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