KINNEY, Marjorie Kenimer



Marjorie Kenimer Kinney, age 96, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, she was born on March 6, 1926 to Charles Marvin and Annie Courtenay Kenimer. The youngest of eleven children, she was raised in the Little Five Points area of Atlanta and attended Girls High School. After high school, she worked at Bell Aircraft (now Lockheed) during the war, where she met her late husband, Elwin M. (Skeet) Kinney. Together they raised five children, who were the light of her life. In the 1950's, she became the creative force in the family business, Millinery Supply Company. In later years, she worked in real estate and worked for Sears Roebuck, where she retired in 1988. Her retirement years were filled with activity, including painting, entertaining children and grandchildren, and donating many hours of time and talent as founder of the "Turban Ladies", an outreach of Oak Grove Methodist Church that supplied hand made turbans to cancer patients. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, and one grandson, Alex Cape. Marjorie is survived by her children, Gregory Monroe Kinney, Marsha Dee Kinney, Andrea Kinney Pope, Deanna Lane Kinney, Lisa Kinney Cape; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her wish was to be cremated and her ashes scattered in the Memorial Garden of Oak Grove Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Grove on March 30, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Oak Grove UMC are encouraged.

