KINNEMORE, Fred Lee



Fred Lee Kinnemore, age 73, of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Graveside service will be held Monday, November 14, 2 PM, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 13, from 12-5 PM. Final Resting place will be Georgia National Cemetery Canton, Georgia. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. South Dekalb.