Kingston, Russell

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KINGSTON, Jr., Russell G. Mr. Russell G. Kingston, Jr., age 78, of Newnan, GA, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Kingston. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kingston of Newnan, GA; daughters, Michelle Buffington (Allen), Jennifer Lauw (Herb); son, Craig Kingston (Melanie); step-son, Alan Homewood (Deb); sister, Kathe Kingston; brother, Tim Kingston; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.

