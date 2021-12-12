KINGSLEY, Alan C.



Alan C. Kingsley, age 46, died on November 23, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Born in 1975, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Alan was a son of Sally W. Kingsley and the late Dr. Thomas C. Kingsley. After graduating from The Westminster Schools in 1994, Alan attended Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and graduated magna cum laude in 1998 with a B.A. degree and departmental honors in philosophy. He was awarded the Laszlo G. Versenyi Memorial Prize at graduation.



Upon graduating from Williams College, Alan entered the University of Oxford, Balliol College, and earned both a master's degree and a doctorate degree in philosophy. Alan obtained his J.D. degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in Charlottesville, Virginia.



In 2007, Alan moved to South Florida where he practiced law, most recently with the commercial real estate group of the law firm of Bilzin Sumberg in Miami, Florida.



In addition to his legal career, Alan retained his interest in philosophy and was published in the field.



Alan enjoyed the many recreational and cultural offerings of Florida. He took trips to the Keys, the Everglades, and the Gulf Coast. He also loved hiking nature preserves, kayaking, and attending outdoor plays and classical music concerts with friends.



Alan was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Sally W. Kingsley of Atlanta, Georgia; his brother, Robert D. Kingsley of Seattle, Washington; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



