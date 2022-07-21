KINGDON, Carolyn



Carolyn Phillips Kingdon passed peacefully in Cumming, GA July 7, 2022, at the age of 94. Carolyn was a resident of Belmont Village Senior Living in Suwanee, GA and formally of Baysmont/Asbury Senior Living of Kingsport. Carolyn was born in Greensboro, NC, received her education there and attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She moved to Kingsport, TN to work for Tennessee Eastman Company for 5 years as secretary to TEC comptroller. After children arrived, she pursued her heart's calling to being a loving, attentive, and nurturing mother followed by the blessing of being a grandmother and great-grandmother.



Carolyn was an active member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN since 1949, including Greer Memorial and Wesley Sunday School Classes, and the Sounds of Joy (Senior Adult) Choir. She was a member and past president of the United Methodist Women, served as a Circle Leader; and was a past member of Council on Ministries and Administrative Board. She was a member and past president of the Delphian Club; and a sustaining member of Junior League. Carolyn was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 30 years and volunteered 1500 hours at Kingsport's Contact Concern. She also served as a Girl Scout leader for many years.



Surviving are her two daughters, Nancy Franza (Mark) of Young Harris, GA and Barbara Cook (Ken) of Suwanee, GA; son David Kingdon (Tricia) of Spring, TX; five grandchildren, Jason Cook, Emily Cook Nowak (Andy), Sarah Cook Anthony (Alex) and Ross and Kelly Kingdon; one great grandchild, Lucy Nowak.



Carolyn's family are thankful for all the friends, caregivers, medical and support staff at both Belmont Village who have provided such wonderful support. Your support gave us peace that Mom was well cared for over these recent years.



