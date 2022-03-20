KING, William Edward



February 24, 1931 -



March 12, 2022



William Edward "Ed" King, age 91, of McDonough, GA, passed away at home surrounded by family Saturday, March 12th, 2022.



The Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 18th, 2022 at Cox Funeral Home in Bainbridge, Georgia. The Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 PM officiated by Pastor John Erthein.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to The Shriners Hospital, donate.lovetotherescue.org, with the family email as edking31@bellsouth.net.



Ed was born February 24th, 1931 in Bainbridge, GA to Tom King and Ruth McDougald King. He graduated from Bainbridge High School with the class of 1948. After serving in the United States Army in Korea, he graduated from Georgia Tech in 1958 with his bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering. Following graduation, Ed worked at Georgia Power for 36 years, working many significant projects including expansion of the Atlanta airport and MARTA. In retirement, he was the Georgia Power Ambassadors President. He was a lifelong Mason, member of the Hasan Shriners and a Knight Templar. He was an active philanthropist with the Jaycees in several communities in Georgia. He was involved in PTA, and was the Dekalb PTA president and active throughout the Georgia state PTA. Initially raised a Methodist in Bainbridge, he was a long-time member of Chapel Woods Presbyterian in Decatur, and more recently McDonough Presbyterian Church.



Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Joyce White King; daughters, Elizabeth Gober, June Weikle (Scott), Laura King-Wimer (Craig); grandchildren, Crysta, William (Jesi), Sterling (Taylor), Charles, Collin, and Kingsley; great-grandchildren, Lawton, Hudson, Nimmie Ruth, Knox, and Briggs ; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles King; and son-in-law, Tommy Gober.



Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



