King, Thomas

KING, Jr., Thomas F.



Thomas F. King, Jr., 87, Air Force veteran, of Morrow, GA, passed away on May 27, 2023. Services for Mr. King will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM. The family will be receiving friends prior to service beginning at 1:00 PM.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Patricia King; and his brothers, Bill King and Bob King. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Joy Purmort (Lee) of Forest Park, Terri Fain of Lorain, OH, and Christy "Krys" Branham (Steve) of Griffin; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



If so desired, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southern Grace Hospice-General Fund, 80 Candler Rd., McDonough, GA 30253.



