KING, Sharon

Ms. Sharon King, age 68, of Atlanta, GA passed May 6, 2021. Memorial Service Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel (770)-482-2376.
<p>Funeral Home Information</p>
<p>Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Lithonia/Special Events Chapel</p>
<p>5843 Redan Rd.</p>
<p>Lithonia, GA</p>
<p>30058</p>
<p>https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>