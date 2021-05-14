ajc logo
<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689549-01_0_0000689549-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689549-01_0_0000689549-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">KING, Sharon<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Ms. Sharon King, age 68, of Atlanta, GA passed May 6, 2021. Memorial Service Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel (770)-482-2376. </font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLWWatkins.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>

