KING, Rosella



Age 97, of Canton, GA, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. Mrs. King was a true classy lady; she loved knitting, sewing, gardening, bird watching, traveling to casinos playing the slots, and most especially expressing gratitude. Left to cherish her memory is her son LTC (R) Ken Baskett and wife Dr. LaBrita, of Canton, GA; daughter-in-law Carolyn Baskett, of Overland Park, KS; granddaughters Nichole Baskett-Hines and husband Roger, of Leewood, KS; Tiffany Baskett, of Atlanta, GA; McKenna Kiersten Baskett, of Canton, GA; grandson-in-law Lawrence Johnson, of Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren Aja Fuel, Lauren Johnson, Aiden Johnson, Cuyler Hines, Kori Hines, Daniel Shane; a host of cherished extended family and friends also survive. Preceding the death was her brothers Clarence Lee Kelly, Richard Kelly, and granddaughter Adrienne Johnson. No local services are planned at this time. Care and trust placed with In Their Honor of Jasper, 481 Noah Drive, Jasper, Georgia, 30143.

