King, Patricia Steed

📷Patricia Steed King, a state employee known as an advocate for the elderly and vulnerable adults, died Wednesday, June 30. She was 66. King is credited with transforming Georgia through a special unit in the Division of Aging Services and a training program she created to teach police and others to spot abuse of elderly and vulnerable adults. Behind the scenes, she was a driving force who helped transform state laws to make it easier to prosecute elder abuse cases. That work led the General Assembly in 2015 to adopt a special resolution recognizing her contributions. Her expertise was also recognized nationwide. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Johns Creek Baptist Church. Visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners. Read more about Pat King on ajc.com