ajc logo
X

King, Patricia Steed

Obituaries
17 hours ago

📷Patricia Steed King, a state employee known as an advocate for the elderly and vulnerable adults, died Wednesday, June 30. She was 66. King is credited with transforming Georgia through a special unit in the Division of Aging Services and a training program she created to teach police and others to spot abuse of elderly and vulnerable adults. Behind the scenes, she was a driving force who helped transform state laws to make it easier to prosecute elder abuse cases. That work led the General Assembly in 2015 to adopt a special resolution recognizing her contributions. Her expertise was also recognized nationwide. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Johns Creek Baptist Church. Visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners. Read more about Pat King on ajc.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Whisenant, Gene
2
Wilkinson, Patricia
3
Jaclyn White, 73, former Georgia author of the year dies
4
Farley, Kirby
5
Fowler, Michael
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top