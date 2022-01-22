KING, Nora



Nora Savage Crawley King, 82, of Ebro, Florida, seasonally of Murphy, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Florida.



Born in De Funiak Springs, Florida, her family moved to Geneva, Alabama when she was five and she lived there until high school graduation. She attended Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia graduating with a degree in history and received an MA in history and a Ph.D in educational leadership from Georgia State, also in Atlanta. She worked for the Atlanta Public Schools from 1961 until 1995 with one year of teaching for the Department of Defense on Okinawa in 1965-66.



Nora had a zest for life, loved to travel and participated in a variety of organizational activities wherever she lived. While in Atlanta, she was State Chair for UNICEF, was active in both Phi Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma, both honorary educational organizations, was Chair of the Ansley Park Tour of Homes, and received Volunteer of the Year in 1993 from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. After the death of her first husband, Nora moved to Panama City, Florida and while there she was active in Encore, a program providing educational classes for seniors, helped with fund raisers of the Bay County Humane Society, and was a board member of the Bay Arts Alliance. In 2001, she married her second husband, Larry, who had a home in Murphy, North Carolina. While in Murphy, Nora's main commitment was to the Murphy Public Library with special focus on a yearly auction to raise funds for Friends of the Library.



Nora had a love of travel. While in college, she worked at Yellowstone at Old Faithful Inn. Then, she and Gary, after completing the year of teaching on Okinawa, spent three months traveling west from Okinawa back to Atlanta. She, Gary and Lindsey also traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. After being widowed and remarrying, she and Larry were also extensive travelers, taking over 30 cruises and about ten land trips. She expressed that she had a wonderful life.



Nora was the daughter of the late John and Mildred Savage and the wife of Gary Crawley and Larry B. King.



Surviving are her son, Dr. Lindsey A. Crawley (Shana Dey Crawley) of Atlanta, Georgia; step-grandson, Jack Keith of Columbus, Georgia; brother, Dr. John Savage of Ebro, Florida; and a nephew, Mark R. Savage of San Diego, California.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.

