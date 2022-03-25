King, Marvin

KING, Dr. Marvin R.



Rev. Dr. Marvin R. King, Sr., of SW Atlanta, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ben Hill United Methodist Church, 2900 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, his remains will lie instate 10:00 AM until hour of service. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Elaine Crawford, Officiating Rev. Dr. Marie C. King, Eulogist. Viewing will be held Today, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Bethel United Methodist Church, New Hope Road, Atlanta, GA 30331 from 3-8:00 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife; Mrs. Lillie Cobbs King; Children, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Ellis (Tosha) and Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Ray King, Jr.(Dominique), three grandchildren, Lake and John Lucas, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home (Atlanta chapel), 923 McDaniel Street Atlanta, GA 30310 (404) 963-5634. www.wgmurrayandson.com.

