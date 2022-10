KING, Marion Ethel



Home going services for Marion Ethel King of Lawrenceville, Georgia will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Forks Trickum Lilburn, GA 30047, Pastor Jesse Curney III, officiating. She will lie in state from 10:00 AM until the time of service at New Mercies Christian Church. (770) 338-5558.