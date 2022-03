Lillie Ruth Middlebrooks King



Dec. 14, 1936 - March 26, 2007



Mother, it has been 15 years since your transition to your heavenly home. Your presence is still felt daily and you are truly missed. You have a permanent place in my heart, thoughts and prayers. I find comfort and peace knowing that you are in the loving arms of OUR FATHER WHO ART IN HEAVEN. I will LOVE you FOREVER.



Eternal love,



Your daughter



Linda