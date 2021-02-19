KING, Daughtry Hardin "Dauby"



On Monday, February 15th, 2021, Daughtry Hardin King "Dauby" passed away at the age of 88. Daughtry King was born on Febuary 5, 1933 to Ira and Besseye Hardin. Daughtry grew up an Atlanta Socialite and was married to her soulmate, Robert R. King on December 26, 1962 - the former president of Calloway Gardens & President of Georgia Hospitality and Travel Association - whom she is now happily reunited with in Heaven. Daughtry and Bob raised their three children, and she is survived by her son, Richard King; daughters, Elizabeth Ream (Hank) and Daughtry Cottrell (Al). Daughtry and Bob had spent the last 20 years residing in Peachtree City, Georgia. She was passionate about the Atlanta Garden Club, traveling with her husband, was a long-time member of the Cherokee country club in Atlanta, hosted a monthly Wednesday lunch bunch, and loved to attend neighborhood coffees. Daughtry continued these hobbies after her husband's death in 2006. Daughtry, whose favorite flowers were white and blue hydrangeas- always kept them fresh around her home. She never left the house without her hair and makeup perfectly done. She will be remembered by her grace, independence, style, love for crossword puzzles, the color blue, and her beautiful heart. Daughtry's favorite thing to do was socialize. She was a wonderful friend, loved by all, and never met a stranger. Daughtry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Rowlson King; and grandchildren, Henry P. Ream, III and Sage King. She is survived by her grandchildren, Daughtry King, Ryan King, Sean King, Jennifer Avera (Wray), Will Ream, Kristy Appleton (Darin), Brittany Cottrell (Jake), Ashley Cottrell, Yale Cottrell IV, and Taylor Cottrell; great-grandchildren, Bentley Baugh, Sybi Avera, Tucker Appleton, Avery James Appleton and Collins Appleton; and her siblings, Allen Hardin and Sandra Bottoms. She will be placed in the mausoleum at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on Saint Simons Island, GA, next to her beloved husband Robert R. King. Service will be held at 12:00 Saturday, February 20th.

