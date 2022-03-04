Hamburger icon
King, Claudette

1 hour ago

Claudette Rivers King, age 74, Of Dalton, Georgia and formerly of Atlanta passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, 900 Roan Street, Dalton, GA 30721 with Rev. Timothy McDonald, III as Eulogist. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 6:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emery Center, P. O. Box 1831, Dalton, GA 30722 - 1831. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Willis Funeral Home

2011 M. L. King Jr. Blvd.

Dalton, GA

30721

https://willisfuneralhomedalton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

