King, Charles

1 hour ago

KING, Sr., Charles Timothy


Happy Heavenly 72nd Birthday Daddy, My King! It's been almost five months since you left me. I sometimes hear your voice as I fall asleep. Even though I have your truck, it's not the same as you pulling up in that driveway. I hear a truck outside sometimes and I look out hoping to see you! I miss our rides! I have my days whenever the thought of not being able to talk to you, see you and hug you, flood my heart! The tears start to flow. I know you're watching over us. We miss you Love!! Until I see you again, I'll Holla At Cha!

With All My Love, Sweetmeat


