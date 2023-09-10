KING, Catherine Whitlock



Catherine Whitlock King (Grandmommy) passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on September 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Arch Whitlock; mother, Mattie Lou Whitlock; husband, James Robert King; son, Anthony "Tony" Wayne King; son, Samuel Keith "Sammy" King; and brothers, Floyd Whitlock and Howard Whitlock. She is survived by her son, James Robert "Bobby" King Jr. (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Nancy Curdy (Dan); granddaughters, Krystal Bryand (Adam) and Katie Pacheco (Marcus); grandsons, Michael King and Steven King (Andrea); four great-grandchildren, Avery, Harrison, Emma Kate, Bowen; and a host of other relatives.



Catherine was born and raised in Fayetteville, GA, prior to moving to Atlanta. Following her marriage to J.R., she settled in Decatur, GA, to raise her family, where she lived for the remaining 80 years of her life. She proudly worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad in the billing department for 45 years, until her retirement. Catherine found comfort in her Christian faith, regularly attending Bible study and fellowship. As a lover of animals, she took amazing care of the dogs and cats that were blessed enough to share in her bond. Her kindness and wit led to many friendships throughout her life, one of which began as a caregiver to her husband J.R. towards the end of his life. Claret English, her "other son", became family along the way, developing what would be a wonderful relationship we all valued. It's known far and wide her love for cooking and feeding those around her. She relished in being the kitchen matriarch on holidays, and never turned down an opportunity to see what the local fruit stand had in stock. Catherine will always be cherished and remembered for her kindness, generosity, and loving spirit. Her positive impact on those around her will be felt for generations.



A funeral service to honor the life of Ms. King will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



