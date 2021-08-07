KING, Bobbie Jean



Bobbie Jean King, 92, of Acworth, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday evening, August 3, 2021. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife and aunt. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Hoke & Ruth Smith. Her brother Harry Lee Smith. And husbands Paul King & James Abernathy. She is survived by her sister, Ann Tucker. Nephews Keith and Kyle Priest. Nieces Beth Hamby, Susan Welchel, Lee Ann Lairsey and Amy Bryan. She also leaves behind several great & great-great nieces and nephews. She resided in Cherokee County for most of her life and spent many years as a teacher's aide at Oak Grove Elementary. In light of current COVID-19 conditions & concerns, a private viewing will be held Saturday, August 7th at Collins Funeral Home and a socially distanced/masks required graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM at New Bethel Baptist Church in Woodstock, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobbie's memory to New Bethel Baptist Church, 450 N Victoria Road/Woodstock, GA 30189.

