King, Barrett

Barrett Taylor King, born in Decatur, GA on July 1, 1947, died surrounded by the love of his family on January 17, 2021. Barrett, a graduate of the University of Georgia, served in the U.S. Army Infantry for over 30 years active duty and reserves retiring as a Colonel. After active duty, he worked as a journalist for the Atlanta Constitution, then for the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce helping with the 1996 Summer Olympics. He moved from Conyers to St. Marys, GA as county administrator and eventually retired as deputy director of the City of Jacksonville Library System.



But retire, he did not! He tapped his love for community theatre and acted in dozens of plays as Big Daddy, Mr. Sawyer, Boo and more. He loved folk music and playing his guitar and ukulele. He treasured being outdoors, kayaking, birdwatching, and volunteering to support conservation efforts. A voracious reader of history and science, he dug deep for the truth and championed social justice, sharing his love for a more just, kind, and sustainable world.



Barrett (Dad) is loved by his wife, Elizabeth of St. Marys, GA and his children Lisa (Drew) Hawkes, Barrett (Nancy) King Jr., Sarah (Chris) Mallory, Michael King, Denise Nadeau and his six grandbabies, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Barrett was preceded in death by his father, Charles Chester King, Jr., his mother, Sally Lambe King, and his sister, Sally King Pitts.



Consider honoring our Dad with a donation to the National Audubon Society, your community theatre, or the Southern Poverty Law Center. Remember our Dad for his puns and dad jokes, loud cheerful hellos, lots of petting of dogs, and big bear hugs with pats on the back. We love you, Dad. The family will gather this summer to celebrate his life.

