KING, Barbara Barbara Lee Gibson King passed away on May 22, 2021 in the kind and competent care of The Laurels nursing home in Hendersonville, NC after a long battle with Huntington's Disease at the age of 66. She was born on November 7, 1954, in Radford, VA to Marvin Bruce Gibson and Mildred Virginia Todd Gibson. She grew up in Salt Lake City, UT and worked at Snowbird Ski Resort until moving with her parents to Summerville, SC. Barbara's business career included restaurant management with Steak & Ale Restaurants and office management in the family wine & spirits brokerage in Atlanta, GA. Her greatest contributions came as a trusted life partner and helpmate in her 35-year marriage, as a dedicated and loving mother, and as a true and loyal friend. Barbara loved reading, her cocker spaniel Maddie, family reunions and, in retirement, the cool mountains of western North Carolina. Barbara is survived by her husband: Joseph Jennings King of Charlotte, NC; her sons: Charles Todd King and wife Jessica Layne King of Atlanta, GA, and Stephen Jennings King of Roswell, GA; her sister: Mary Gibson and husband John Reed of New Castle, CO; her brothers, David Gibson and wife Marla Saperstein of Poulsbo, WA, and Richard Gibson and wife Carrie Gibson of Visalia, CA; her grandson, Harrison Robert King of Atlanta GA; and her very dear friend, Iris. Donations can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America in her memory.

