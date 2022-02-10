KINDELON, Geraldine



The party in heaven got a lot more lively when Geraldine Stout Wallace Kindelon passed through the pearly gates on February 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Geri was born in Elizabethton, TN to John and Lela Stout on August 9, 1941. She moved with her husband to East Cobb in 1972 and lovingly raised two sons, Alton Wallace Jr (Stacie) and Nathan Wallace (Carolyn). As a single mother working her way up from teller to loan officer at C&S Bank and ultimately retiring from Bank of America, Geri never missed an opportunity to cheer her boys on. She enjoyed a loving, two decades long second marriage to Ellis Kindelon, a dashing widower from Southern California, who was a wonderful role model for her sons. Geri filled a room with her larger-than-life personality, effervescence, quick wit, and charm. A Southern Belle through and through, she could weave a story like no other, offer a helping hand to total strangers and whip up a meal that you'd never forget. Generous to a fault, Geri selflessly turned the focus on others rather than herself and always had a positive outlook that remained intact until the end. Family gatherings were her joy and Christmas was at the top of her list. She spared no expense to spoil her family and not only gave but received what appeared to be an unending stream of gifts from those she touched and friends she gathered from all areas of her life. Geri leaves behind an adoring plethora of friends and family including her children and grandchildren, Samantha, Zachary, Miles and Cleo Wallace. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three older brothers, Willard, John Jr., and Harold Stout. Donations may be made in Geri's memory to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church on February 26th at 11:00 AM.

