KINCAID, Joseph Henry



Joseph Kincaid has gone quite suddenly to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Washington D.C. to Mary and Joseph Kincaid. He was the grandnephew of United States Senator William Langer of North Dakota. He leaves a sister, Mary Sullivan; two nephews, Daniel and Timothy Sullivan; and grandnieces Krystna Lancaster and Olyvia and Danyelle Sullivan. He also leaves friends in Tucker, Georgia Brent Dhuyvetters, Jimmy, Cindy, Dorlynn and many others.



He was preceded in death by his Wife of 40 years Carole W. Kincaid who also passed away just 4 weeks ago and their Son Michael Kincaid. His Parents also preceded him in death as well.



He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1968. He had a long and illustrious career. His Daytona Beach, Florida employment included retail at Tru-Value Hardware, Ormand Beach Postal Service, mechanical work and he also served in the United States Army. He was also employed as a Tree Surgeon and with Lankford Funeral Home in Deland, Florida.



In Jacksonville, Florida he was a school bus driver and an excellent security guard. In Atlanta he worked for Peachtree Dekalb Airport. He was a nature lover especially Hummingbirds and all Birds. His special talent was cooking and Gardening and Golfing. He had a very kind and generous heart and will be sorely missed.



Cremation Society of Georgia is in charge, per his wishes no service is planned. All prayers are welcome.

