Kimbrough, Wayne

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

Wayne Martin "Marty" Kimbrough made his transition to his eternal home on April 11, 2021. He lived a meaningful life as a devoted son, loyal friend, and ardent worker for the City of Atlanta Watershed Management. He attended Atlanta Public Schools and Morris Brown College. He was a faithful member, enthusiastic evangelist, and ardent staff worker at Cliftondale United Methodist Church. Private family services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 AM. A link for Streaming services will be provided by Gus Thornhill Funeral Home under his obituary.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

