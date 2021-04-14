KIMBROUGH, Wayne
Wayne Martin "Marty" Kimbrough made his transition to his eternal home on April 11, 2021. He lived a meaningful life as a devoted son, loyal friend, and ardent worker for the City of Atlanta Watershed Management. He attended Atlanta Public Schools and Morris Brown College. He was a faithful member, enthusiastic evangelist, and ardent staff worker at Cliftondale United Methodist Church. Private family services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 AM. A link for Streaming services will be provided by Gus Thornhill Funeral Home under his obituary.
