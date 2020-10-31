Kimbrell, Joseph

KIMBRELL, Sr., Joseph Eugene "Gene"



Joseph Eugene "Gene" Kimbrell, Sr., age 83, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his home on October 15, 2020. Gene was born on September 7, 1937 to Joe Kimbrell and Ruby Morris in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



The most important relationship in Gene's life was his intimate and sacred relationship with his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The love of Gene's life was his soulmate, best friend, high school sweetheart, and wife of 64 years, Barbara Ann. Together they raised three children; Gene Jr., Ted, and Sabrina, with love, laughter and endless devotion.



While raising their children, Gene was a cub scout leader and a head baseball coach. He loved the outdoors, and took his children hunting, fishing and camping all over the United States. As a grandfather, he and Barbara attended as many games and events as possible for their grandchildren, including traveling to watch their grandson, Ian, play college baseball.



He was a cherished and thoughtful husband, a loving and supportive father, and a magical and encouraging grandfather to five adoring grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He enjoyed lifelong friendships, but never shied away from meeting new friends everywhere he went. He will be remembered for seeing the best in everyone and for his larger than life personality and love.



He believed in AGAPE love; the Greek word referenced in the New Testament more than 200 times. He shared its meaning with everyone, defining it as love that is a choice, a deliberate striving for another's highest good, demonstrated through action and requiring faithfulness, commitment, and sacrifice without expecting anything in return. He lived this definition of love to the highest degree.



Gene was a Mason with M.E. Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons and a Shriner of the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine for North America, a fraternity based on fun, fellowship, and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, relief, and truth; values he held closely and lived daily.



Gene graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga, TN as class president and a member of the ROTC, before playing middle linebacker at Vanderbilt University. He also attended the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. Gene went on to have a successful and fulfilling career, retiring as the Vice President of Cuna Mutual.



Following his retirement, he spent his days traveling with Barbara, enjoying his family and friends, and supporting his beloved church, Roswell First Baptist.



At Roswell First Baptist, he served as a Deacon, Past Chairman of the Deacons, Chairman of the Benevolence Committee, Past Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, a Sunday School teacher for 25 years, member and Past President of the Fellowship Sunday School class, the founder of the Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament, a supporter of The Drake House, a fundraiser for Miss Mary's Crankin' Ice Cream in support of The Drake House (where he won first place several times for his delicious creations), and many other cherished groups and missions.



His favorite days were spent waterlogged at the lake with his wife, children and grandchildren on Lake Lanier and at their cabin in Wolftever Fishing Club in Harrison, TN. Unless the Vanderbilt Commodores were playing the Tennessee Vols, he was always cheering for Big Orange, where his granddaughter Taylor graduated.



He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Joseph Eugene "Gene" Kimbrell, Jr.; and his granddaughter Maddison Ann Seaman.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Kimbrell; son, Ted Arnold Kimbrell (Terri); daughter, Sabrina Ann Kimbrell Seaman (Jim); grandchildren, Cristin Kimbrell Kirbo (John), Joseph Eugene Kimbrell, III (Kristine), Taylor James Seaman, Ian Thomas Kimbrell; and great-grandchildren, Callahan Clark Kimbrell, Helen Elizabeth Kirbo, Carter Luke Kimbrell, Jane Hall Kirbo, Kennedy Quinn Kimbrell, and MacKenzie Mae Kimbrell.



A private family service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Roswell Funeral Home, with Dr. Kevin Head and Rev. Robert Turnbull officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gene's memory may be made to the First Baptist Roswell Benevolence Fund, First Baptist Church Roswell, 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.

