KIMBRELL, Edwin

Edwin Gene Kimbrell, age 92, of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Ruth M. Kimbrell.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mrs. Carole J. Kimbrell; three sons, Robert Gene Kimbrell (Sherry), David E. Kimbrell (Elizabeth), and William Lee "Billy" Kimbrell (Rhonda); he was Peepaw to three grandchildren, Diana Marie Kimbrell Mummert (Jonathan), Alexander David "Alex" Kimbrell (Brittanyanne), and Elizabeth Anne Kimbrell; and two great-grandchildren, Ava Marie and Lyla Marie Mummert.

A visitation of family and friends will be held for Gene on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A celebration of his life will occur Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Ward's Chapel. Services will conclude with a graveside committal at Fairview Memorial Gardens | 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA

30281

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/stockbridge-ga/horis-a-ward-fairview-chapel/7128?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

