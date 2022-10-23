Kimbrell, Barbara

KIMBRELL (ARNOLD), Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Arnold Kimbrell, age 82, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully at North Fulton Hospital on September 20, 2022. Barbara was born on December 25, 1939 to Arvin and C.E. "Ted" Arnold in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Barbara was married to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Joseph Eugene "Gene" Kimbrell, Sr., for 64 years before his passing in 2020. Their marriage was a blessing and wonderful example to all who knew and loved them. Their greatest achievement together was their devotion to raising and loving their three children: Gene Jr., Ted and Sabrina.



Barbara was an adoring and cherished wife, a loving and supportive mother, and a fun and dedicated grandmother to five blessed grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Barbara deeply loved and cared for her friendships, many of which were lifelong. She loved her many traditions but was always excited for new adventures and experiences. She will be remembered for her good humor, her thoughtful heart for everyone she loved, and always seeing the best in every situation.



Barbara was a lifelong believer in a strong, well-rounded education. She attended Central High School in Chattanooga, TN, earned her undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University, and her masters from Georgia State University.



Barbara had a successful and fulfilling career as a kindergarten teacher. She began her career at Roswell First Baptist and retired from Roswell North Elementary, where she touched the lives of many families and colleagues, several of whom remained lifelong friends. She was asked to pilot the kindergarten program for Fulton County schools of which her classroom model is still used to this day; consequently, Barbara was chosen as teacher of the year for the entire state of Georgia.



Following her retirement, she spent her days traveling all over the world with Gene, enjoying time with their beloved family and friends, and supporting her church, First Baptist Roswell, where Barbara, along with Gene, served as a Sunday school teacher to high school students for over 25 years, was one of the first female Deacons, and served as President of the Fellowship Sunday School class.



Some of the most memorable and relaxing days of her life were spent on the lake with Gene, their children and grandchildren at Lake Lanier and at her family's cabin in Wolftever Fishing Club in Harrison, TN, where they especially enjoyed time with their lifelong friends Shirley and Harris Housley.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her son, Joseph Eugene "Gene" Kimbrell, Jr.; her daughter, Sabrina Ann Kimbrell Seaman; and her granddaughter, Maddison Ann Seaman.



She is survived by her son, Ted Arnold Kimbrell (Terri); son-in-law, Jim Seaman; grandchildren, Cristin Kimbrell Kirbo (John), Joseph Eugene "Joe" Kimbrell, III (Kristine), Taylor James Seaman, Ian Thomas Kimbrell; and great-grandchildren, Callahan Clark Kimbrell, Helen Elizabeth Kirbo, Carter Luke Kimbrell, Jane Hall Kirbo, Kennedy Quinn Kimbrell, and MacKenzie Mae Kimbrell.



A visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM at First Baptist Church Roswell, immediately followed by a memorial service at 12 PM, with Dr. Kevin Head and Dr. Ron Bradley officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church Roswell, attn: Missions, 710 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.



