Kimball, Gayle

KIMBALL (PETERS), Gayle Marie



Gayle Marie Peters Kimball, 75, of Decatur GA, died on February 2nd surrounded by her family after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles Howard Kimball Jr; her children Charles Andrew Kimball (wife Suzanne Penna), and Amy Elizabeth Kimball Lopez (husband Adam Lopez); her four grandchildren, Maddie, Charlie, Rose and Miles; and her brothers Bruce Peters (wife Sarah Peters) and Brian Peters.



Born on December 29th 1945 in Augusta GA, Gayle graduated from Georgia Baptist College of Nursing in 1966. She began a long and dedicated career at Georgia Baptist Hospital, ultimately serving as Director of Surgical Services. She retired in 2016, after working as a surgical nurse at Letton and Mason Surgical Group (now AMC). She loved her family fiercely, and will be deeply missed. A public memorial service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Classes of 1966 Scholarship Fund at the Georgia Baptist College of Nursing of Mercer University. For those wishing to make a gift in Gayle's memory, please make checks payable to Mercer University and send to Mercer University, c/o Office of University Advancement, 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31207-0001. Please include a note that the gift is in memory of Gayle Kimball and is for the Classes of 1966 Scholarship. Gifts can also be made online at www.mercer.edu/givenow. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

