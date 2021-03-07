KILPATRICK, William



Dr. William Heard Kilpatrick died March 4, 2021 after a prolonged respiratory illness. Dr. Kilpatrick was preceded in death by his parents, the Reverend Ebb G. Kilpatrick, Sr. and Lillie W. Kilpatrick; older brother, Reverend Ebb G. Kilpatrick, Jr.; and granddaughter, Meg Watson. Dr. Kilpatrick was born on November 25, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky where his father was a student at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. The family location changed often during those times and included Carrollton, Commerce and Atlanta. Dr. Kilpatrick's college was at Mercer University and medical education at the Medical College of Georgia, and OB-GYN training at Grady Memorial Hospital of Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Kilpatrick entered the private practice of OB-GYN at South Fulton Hospital in East Point, Georgia in 1964. While affiliated there he served as Chief of the Trustees. Professional organizations include the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologist. He served on the Board of Directors of Georgia Obstetrical & Gynecological Society, and he served as president for one year of that organization. Dr. Kilpatrick retired from practice after 45 years. He was deeply admired and loved by his patients. He had a "special gift" of listening and helping patients as they shared their talks about family, deaths and divorces. He was truly "one of a kind". After retirement from the practice of medicine he served two years as a documentation coach of Piedmont Fayette Hospital. He also enjoyed his woodworking hobby until his lung condition limited his efforts in the shop. He would jump on a project and work for hours making whatever someone had requested. Those items will be treasured forever. He loved his dogs that he and Cindy rescued through the years. He could be seen driving around on his golf cart with his dogs at his side. Dr. Kilpatrick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cindy K. Kilpatrick; daughters, Claire Ellen Kilpatrick and Carol Sue Watson; son, William Albert "Bert" Kilpatrick (Tonya); four grandchildren, Haley Dozier (Paul), Will Kilpatrick (Darby), Kelly Harris (Blake), and Sarah Watson; six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Peachtree City – www.mowells.com

