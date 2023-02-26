Kilpatrick, Barbara

KILPATRICK (MORRIS),



Barbara Morris Kilpatrick, age 85 of Conyers, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her residence. Barbara was born February 21, 1938, in Calhoun, GA, to the late George Raymond Morris and Addie Janelle "Nell" Martin. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Timothy "Tim" Black; stepfather, Thomas Milton "Milt" Martin; and brother, William Lamar Morris. Her survivors include her husband, Thomas Glen Kilpatrick, Jr.; stepdaughters, Glenda Kilpatrick White, Diane Kilpatrick Brunet, and her husband, Jorge; grandchildren, Joash and Bronie Brunet, Brandy Black Herrmann, Timothy Keith White, Jr., Justin Alexander and Elle Brunet, Brian Thomas and Ashley White, Michael Thomas Hinton, Cole Timothy Black; great-grandchildren, Everleigh Herrmann, Sadie Brunet, Mylo White, Emery Herrmann; siblings, Sandra Martin Hunter, Thomas M. and Thongsa Martin, Jr., Rickey Eugene and Becky Martin; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Barbara graduated from Douglas County High School, class of 1956, where she was a basketball star and majorette. After high school, she got married and moved to California, then to Texas, and back home to Georgia, where her son, Tim, was born in 1964. She had a very successful career at Beers Construction and was heavily involved in the National Association for Women in Construction, becoming President of the Atlanta Chapter. When she retired from Beers Construction after 31 years, she was well-known and highly regarded in the industry. In 1970, her work began with people with special needs at the Stacey Smith Home for Birth Defect Children. She helped with special projects and eventually served on the executive committee. She was asked to serve on the board of Rockdale Cares in 1980 and served as secretary, treasurer, and executive director for an additional 15 years. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Tom, with whom she shared a beautiful life in Conyers. After growing a passion for people with special needs, she started a Special Needs Sunday School Class at Rockdale Baptist Church in 1983 and taught until 1996. Based on that experience, she started a monthly respite care program for parents of children with special needs. In 2010, she was a member of the Rockdale County Chamber of Commerce and received a number of awards for her work with both Rockdale Cares and the Chamber of Commerce. Barbara will long be remembered for her gentle spirit, countless smiles, loving heart, and passion for serving the Conyers-Rockdale community. She loved to travel and serve others, but her heart was for her children and grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Haven Fellowship Church, 2240 Smyrna Road SW, Conyers, GA 30094, with Pastor Ernie Forrester officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM, at the church. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Haven Fellowship Church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com <http://www.scotward.com/>. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

